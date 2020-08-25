Florida COVID-19 Deaths Spike Tuesday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Deaths Spike Tuesday

State health officials cited 183 deaths since their Monday report, and there were 63 people reported dead in the greater Tampa Bay area. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Florida spiked Tuesday even as the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to decline.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 183 people since Monday’s report. There were 63 deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay area, including 18 in Pinellas County, 14 in Pasco County and 12 in Polk County. In Hernando County, seven deaths were reported; a new single-day high.

Statewide, 10,717 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

According to Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 2,673 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Monday’s report; bringing the statewide total to 605,502.

It’s the third straight day the number of new positive tests has been below 3,000 and continues a downward trend that began in the beginning of August.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 364 new positive tests.

Of 43,524 tests returned to the state Monday, 7.49% of those tested for the first time were positive.

The state averaged almost 71,500 tests administered in the thirteen days before Monday.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, August 25:

Hillsborough: 35,953

Pinellas: 19,522

Polk: 16,388

Manatee: 10,241

Pasco: 7,807

Sarasota: 7,042

Hernando: 2,476

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 25: 2,673/183

August 24: 2,258/72

August 23: 2,974/ 51

August 22: 4,311/ 107

August 21: 4,684/ 118

August 20: 4,555 /117

August 19: 4,115 /174

August 18: 3,838 /219

August 17: 2,678 /87

August 16: 3,779 /107

August 15: 6,352 /204

August 14: 6,148 /228

August 13: 6,236 /148

August 12: 8,109 /212