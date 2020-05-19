Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 2,000; Tampa Bay Area Sees Second-Largest Daily Increase In Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Meteorologist Says Coronavirus Preparation Could Benefit Floridians Ahead of Hurricane Season
Deaths in Florida due to COVID-19 have passed 2,000.
Statewide, 2,052 people have died; an increase of 55 over Monday.
Nineteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area. It’s the second-largest daily increase in deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began. The largest number is 21, which was recorded on April 28.
Health officials report 46,944 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida. That’s an increase of 502 since Monday.
There were 91 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay area over that same time.
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke out after test results showed a spike in cases in Miami-Dade County.
DeSantis cautioned the reporting does not necessarily mean the virus is spreading more, saying, “Of the 500 cases reported yesterday from Miami, 400 of them were backlogged cases from three weeks ago,” DeSantis explained. “There is this test center not affiliated with the state who had been running tests, and they just now reported it.”
The governor pointed out that the state publishes test results on the day they are retrieved rather than on the day the tests were conducted.
“It’s usually a data dump with backlogged tests, a prison outbreak, nursing home,” DeSantis said, “Or sometimes we’ll have new test sites that pop up and you see a surge and then it dies down.”
DeSantis warned that anyone looking at Florida’s curve should expect to see some statistical anomalies. He also said, overall, signs that the spread of COVID-19 in Florida is slowing down are positive.
The Department of Health provided some information on the 19 deaths in the Tampa Bay region:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
