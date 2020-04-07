Florida COVID-19 Deaths Top 250 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Share Your Covid-19 Story
COVID-19 infections show no signs of slowing in Florida.
Monday evening’s report from the Florida Department of Health said 13,629 people have tested positive statewide. That’s an increase of 1,279 since Sunday evening.
The state death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 254; up 33 in the same period. There were two new deaths reported in Manatee County, and one in Polk.
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Monday, April 6:
Tampa Bay area hospitalizations:
