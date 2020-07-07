Florida COVID-19 Infections Near 214,000; Hillsborough Infections Top 15,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Infections Near 214,000; Hillsborough Infections Top 15,000

The Florida Department of Health’s Tuesday report shows 213,794 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 7,347 positive tests since Monday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,503 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Monday report.

Of the 48,538 tests reported Monday, 19.3% came back positive.

16,425 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 380 more than Monday’s report.

The state also reported 63 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,841.

While 16 new deaths in the greater Tampa Bay region were reported by the state in its 11 a.m. report, health officials provided age, gender and location for 25 area people who died recently in its 9:25 a.m. daily line list of deaths.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Tuesday, July 7:

Polk: A 54-year-old man.

Hillsborough: Four men; ages 52, 71, 77 and 94, and two 82-year-old men. Seven women; ages 69, 78, 79, 81, 84, 88 and 95.

Pinellas: Five men; ages 64, 76, 78, 81 and 98, and two women; ages 58 and 96.

Manatee: Two women; ages 81 and 89, and a 93-year-old man.

Pasco: A 66-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Tuesday, July 7:

Hillsborough: 15,362

Pinellas: 9,032

Polk: 5,665

Manatee: 3,890

Pasco: 3,004

Sarasota: 2,249

Hernando: 592

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 19,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give