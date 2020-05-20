Florida COVID-19 Infections Now Over 47,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Comic Con Moves Forward With July Dates, METROCON Cancels
According to information released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, 47,471 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 527 since Tuesday.
Wednesday, 75 new infections were reported in the Tampa Bay area.
The daily report from the state includes information released on an individual day. According to state officials, cases in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier.
Statewide, 2,096 people have died. The new figure represents an increase of 44 deaths reported by the Department of Health since Tuesday.
Health officials provided some information on the nine deaths reported Wednesday in the Tampa Bay region:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
