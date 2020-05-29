Florida COVID-19 Infections Top 54,000; Polk County Has Highest Daily Increase In Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Bus Project Linking St. Petersburg With Beaches Gets Federal Funding, Tweets Trump
Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 54,497 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 1,212 cases since Thursday.
The department recorded 136 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.
Thirty-eight of the new infections are in Polk County. It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day for the county since the outbreak began. Polk County now has had 977 positive tests.
The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.
State health officials reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, bringing the total deaths to 2,413.
According to the Florida Department of Health, seven of Friday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, May 29:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
