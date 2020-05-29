Florida COVID-19 Infections Top 54,000; Polk County Has Highest Daily Increase In Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Infections Top 54,000; Polk County Has Highest Daily Increase In Cases

Florida Health Officials recorded 1,212 new positive tests for the coronavirus Friday. There were 136 new infections in the Tampa Bay area, with Polk County recording its highest daily increase at 38. Florida Department of Health

Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health reported 54,497 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 1,212 cases since Thursday.

The department recorded 136 new infections in the Tampa Bay region.

Thirty-eight of the new infections are in Polk County. It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day for the county since the outbreak began. Polk County now has had 977 positive tests.

The report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

State health officials reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, bringing the total deaths to 2,413.

According to the Florida Department of Health, seven of Friday’s deaths were in the Tampa Bay area:

In Hillsborough County: two women; ages 64 and 67, and an 85-year-old man.

In Manatee County: an 88-year-old man.

In Pinellas County: two women; ages 69 and 86.

In Polk County: an 88-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, May 29:

Hillsborough: 2,069 (2,010 local, 59 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,238 (1,188 local, 50 non-resident)

Manatee: 1,022 (1,015 local, 7 non-resident)

Polk: 977 (966 local, 11 non-resident)

Sarasota: 622 (605 local, 17 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 377 (367 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 113 (109 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 29: 1,212 / 49

May 28: 651 / 45

May 27: 379 / 60

May 26: 509 / 7

May 25: 879 / 15

May 24: 740 / 4

May 23: 676 / 4

May 22: 776 / 46

May 21: 1,204 / 48

May 20: 527 / 44

May 19: 502 / 55

May 18: 854 / 24

May 17: 777 / 9

May 16: 673 / 48

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give