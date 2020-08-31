Florida COVID-19 Positive Tests Under 2,000 For The First Time Since June - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Positive Tests Under 2,000 For The First Time Since June

State health officials reported another 1,885 people have tested positive for the COVID-19. The last time under 2,000 positive tests were recorded was June 12. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 1,885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total to 623,471.

The last time the statewide total of positive tests was under 2,000 was June 12, when 1,902 new cases were recorded.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 332 new positive tests.

Of the 39,507 tests returned to the state Sunday, 5.52% of those tested for the first time were positive.

It’s the thirteenth straight day the positivity rate was under 7.5%.

On Saturday, the positivity rate dipped below five percent on a volume of almost 73 thousand tests returned Friday.

Monday’s DOH report also shows 68 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since the agency’s report the day before. Nineteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay area.

DOH officials recorded the coronavirus-related deaths of 14 people statewide Sunday; the fewest recorded in Florida on a single day since June 22.

Statewide, 11,331 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, August 31:

Hillsborough: 37,136

Pinellas: 19,929

Polk: 17,011

Manatee: 10,426

Pasco: 8,048

Sarasota: 7,202

Hernando: 2,615

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 31: 1,885 / 68

August 30: 2,583 / 14

August 29: 3,197 / 150

August 28: 3,815 / 88

August 27: 3,269 /139

August 26: 3,220 / 155

August 25: 2,673 / 183

August 24: 2,258 / 72

August 23: 2,974 / 51

August 22: 4,311 / 107

August 21: 4,684 / 118

August 20: 4,555 / 117

August 19: 4,115 / 174

August 18: 3,838 / 219