Florida COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%

Florida Department of Health

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the state Saturday – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 4.97% statewide. The results of 72,577 tests were returned Friday.

It’s the eleventh straight day the positivity rate was under 7.5%.

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 3,197 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 619,003.

In the great Tampa Bay Region, another 555 new cases were reported Saturday.

The deaths of 150 people were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 11,249. It’s the fourth day out of five deaths exceeded 135.

Thirty deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 13 in Polk County.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Friday’s report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, August 29:

Hillsborough: 36,784

Pinellas: 19,813

Polk: 16,803

Manatee: 10,391

Pasco: 7,989

Sarasota: 7,162

Hernando: 2,560

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 29: 3,197 / 150

August 28: 3,815 / 88

August 27: 3,269 / 139

August 26: 3,220 / 155

August 25: 2,673 / 183

August 24: 2,258 / 72

August 23: 2,974 / 51

August 22: 4,311 / 107

August 21: 4,684 / 118

August 20: 4,555 / 117

August 19: 4,115 / 174

August 18: 3,838 / 219

August 17: 2,678 / 87

August 16: 3,779 / 107