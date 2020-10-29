Florida Daily COVID-19 Cases Again Over 4,000; Hillsborough Deaths Surpass 15 For Second Straight Da - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Daily COVID-19 Cases Again Over 4,000; Hillsborough Deaths Surpass 15 For Second Straight Da

The trend of higher daily numbers for coronavirus infections in Florida continued Thursday with 4,198 people testing positive since Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time in the past seven days the daily number of new cases has been over 4,000. Statewide, 794,624 people have tested positive.

According to Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 707 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state got back the results for 92,339 first-time tests Wednesday and 4.9% were positive.

State health officials report 79 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,854.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 27 deaths reported, and 16 of the people who died were in Hillsborough County. It’s the second straight day that the county has lost more than 15 people to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Thursday, October 29:

Hillsborough: 47,800 / 798

Pinellas: 25,674 / 819

Polk: 22,960 / 615

Manatee: 13,258 / 330

Pasco: 10,826 / 243

Sarasota: 9,657 / 340

Hernando: 3,715 / 173

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98