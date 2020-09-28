Florida Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 1,000 Amid Reduced Testing - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip Below 1,000 Amid Reduced Testing

Sunday's test returns were less than half the number of tests received Saturday and less than a third of the daily average (64,493) for the last two weeks. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 738 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 701,302.

The last time the daily number of cases was under 1,000 was June 8.

The state received 18,410 tests Sunday, and of those, 4.23% were positive. Sunday’s test returns were less than half the volume of tests received Saturday and less than a third of the daily average for the last two weeks of just over 64,000 tests.

The report shows 268 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Monday’s report also shows five people died statewide due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,207.

For the second day in a row, there were no deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay region. The state updated numbers for Polk and Hernando counties, removing one death from each jurisdiction.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, September 28:

Hillsborough: 41,947

Pinellas: 22,049

Polk: 19,888

Manatee: 11,486

Pasco: 9,233

Sarasota: 8,147

Hernando: 3,127

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 28: 738/5

Sept. 27: 1,882/12

Sept. 26: 2,795/107

Sept. 25: 2,847/122

Sept. 24: 2,541/179

Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Sept. 22: 2,470/99

Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Sept. 20: 2,521/9

Sept. 19: 3,573/63

Sept. 18: 3,204/140

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146