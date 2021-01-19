Florida Expands Publix Vaccinations To Palm Beach, Martin, Monroe Counties - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Expands Publix Vaccinations To Palm Beach, Martin, Monroe Counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state’s partnership with Publix to distribute the coronavirus vaccine has expanded to Palm Beach, Martin and Monroe counties.

The governor, at a media briefing in Jupiter, said the vaccine will be available beginning Thursday at 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County, seven in Martin County and two in Monroe County (Islamorada and Key West).

The partnership now includes 181 stores in 15 counties, DeSantis said.

Inoculations are only for people 65 and older at this time. Appointments are required and can be made beginning Wednesday at publix.com/covid-vaccine.

DeSantis said Palm Beach County officials told him 90 percent of the seniors in the county live within 1.5 miles of a Publix.

“Up to this point, we’ve done medium-size counties with high senior populations,” DeSantis said. “This is the first really large county that we’re doing with a high senior population.”