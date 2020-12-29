Florida Families Struggle More Than National Average With Food, Housing, Health Care - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Sarasota Dolphin Research Program Celebrates 50 Years
In less than three months, the Florida Legislature will convene to pass new policies and set priorities for the state budget.
Childcare experts are hoping a new report on the pandemic’s impact on children will help guide their decisions.
The latest Kids Count report – Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and the Urgent Need to Respond – said Florida’s families are struggling at higher percentages than families nationwide when it comes to food security, housing stability, and affordable health care.
Read the full report here.
Norín Dollard, the Director of Florida KIDS COUNT, said pandemic-related shutdowns and job losses impact all those areas.
“Businesses are affected everywhere by this, but because of our heavy reliance on the service industry on tourism, we’re really in a difficult place.”
She said Florida was hit especially hard by COVID-19 shutdowns and job losses because it’s a tourism state; and people who work in food service and retail already tend to be underpaid.
“A lot of the families that are most affected by this weren’t really thriving to begin with.”
This KIDS COUNT report, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families are faring during the COVID-19 crisis, examined data from weekly surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau that demonstrate how families across the country are challenged to meet basic needs during this global public health crisis while managing school, work and mental health.
By measuring food security, the ability to make rent or mortgage payments, health insurance status, and mental health concerns, the Casey Foundation identified four pain points for children and families that require immediate action.
The percentages of Florida households with children who have experienced these challenges are listed below:
The Annie E. Casey Foundation urges policymakers and child advocates to put COVID-19 response at the top of 2021 agendas to ensure that children have what they need to survive and thrive. The Foundation calls on elected officials and other decision makers to: