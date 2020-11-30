Florida Fewer Than 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Shy Of 1 Million - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Fewer Than 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Shy Of 1 Million

Monday’s report from the Department of Health reported the state is nearly at the 1 million mark of positive cases.

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 6,658 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 999,319.

The greater Tampa Bay region reported 1,006 new positive tests.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 8.4% were positive.

The state also reported 98 new deaths related to coronavirus on Monday, including 23 in the greater Tampa Bay region. A total of 18,834 people have died in Florida due to complications related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The deaths recorded by the state since Sunday’s report may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Monday, Nov. 30):

Positive Tests – 999,319

Deaths – 18,834

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,658| Deaths – 98

Positive Tests – 6,658| Deaths – 98 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,006 | Deaths – 23

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 87,739 | Positivity Rate – 8.4%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

