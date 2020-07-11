Florida Follows Record Week With 10,000 More Coronavirus Cases, Pushing Total Past 250,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Follows Record Week With 10,000 More Coronavirus Cases, Pushing Total Past 250,000

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Saturday, July 11, according to the Florida Department of Health:

254,511 — Positive Tests | 4,197 — Deaths

A day after reporting a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths in a seven-day period, the Florida Department of Health reported the state recorded more than 10,000 positive cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the statewide total past 250,000.

The state also reported 95 more deaths since Friday.

According to its Saturday update, the state now has 10,360 more people who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 254,511.

Saturday’s total marks the second consecutive day statewide totals surpassed 10,000, and comes a day after the state reported 11,433 new cases — the second-highest increase in positive tests in a 24-hour period.

This includes 1,907 more positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, topped by Hillsborough County, which had 698 cases in the last 24 hours.

There were 18 deaths reported in the greater Tampa Bay region since Friday, including nine in Polk County — tying a daily high — and six in Hillsborough County.

Of the 87,035 tests reported by the state on Friday, 12.64% came back positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Saturday, July 11:

Hillsborough: 18,360

Pinellas: 10,596

Polk: 6,983

Manatee: 4,632

Pasco: 3,748

Sarasota: 2,641

Hernando: 818

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

