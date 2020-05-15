Florida Gyms, Fitness Centers To Begin Reopening Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Gyms, Fitness Centers To Begin Reopening Monday

Florida gymnasiums and fitness centers are among the latest places able to begin reopening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest steps in his plan to get businesses back up and running during the coronavirus pandemic at a Friday press conference in Jacksonville.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

DeSantis called it a “full Phase One,” saying gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen starting Monday under social distancing guidelines and restricted capacity.

In addition, capacity for restaurants and retail stores will be expanded to 50 percent. Restaurants can use spacing of tables, as well as partitions, to keep distance between customers inside.

However, bars will remain closed, as DeSantis said they were not included in guidance provided by the White House COVID-19 Task Force.

Museums and libraries will be also allowed to expand capacity to 50 percent, depending on local regulations.

Florida amusement parks can submit detailed plans to the state about reopening with specific dates and through cooperation with local government and health officials.

DeSantis also said short-term rental vacation properties can be reopened if plans are submitted and approved. He said if potential renters are from areas hit hard by coronavirus, like the Tri-State area, such plans would likely be declined. However, if renters are from elsewhere in Florida, they’d likely be approved.

Movie theaters will also remain closed – but drive-ins are allowed to continue operating.

DeSantis did not address the status of a number of other businesses Friday, including breweries, playhouses, bowling alleys, tattoo shops and massage parlors.

The initial parts of first phase included allowing restaurants and retail outlets that had closed because of the virus to reopen with 25 percent indoor occupancy. It was loosely based on recommendations from the White House and a state task force.

Barbers and hair salons were allowed to reopen, with restrictions, earlier this week.

On Thursday, DeSantis announced the two hardest hit Florida counties – Miami-Dade and Broward – would become the last counties to join in “Phase One” of his reopening plan. That will also happen Monday, two weeks after most of the rest of the state.

Palm Beach County was added to the Phase One list after the other 64 Florida counties began reopening some businesses May 4.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give