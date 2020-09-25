Florida Has Announced Phase 3 Reopening. What Does That Mean? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 14,000
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced Florida would be entering Phase 3 in reopening the state, meaning restaurants, bars, salons, and other businesses will be allowed to reopen under full capacity.
DeSantis said the new order will override any other restrictions on the local level.
DeSantis made the determination that the state was ready to move past Phase 2 based on the state continuing a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases while maintaining adequate health-care capacity.
It also maintains that individuals should continue to social-distance and minimize time spent in large crowds, and businesses should practice adequate sanitation practices in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Here’s what changes under the Phase 3 order:
The order still calls for older residents and vulnerable populations with underlying medical conditions to heed caution and avoid large crowds while practicing social distancing.