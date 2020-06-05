Florida Has Begun Phase 2 Reopening. Here's What It Means To You - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Tampa Bay Area Sees Highest Weekly Total of New COVID-19 Cases
The second phase of Florida’s plan to reopen the economy following coronavirus stay-at-home orders has begun. It comes about 24 hours after the state recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Florida.
The Phase 2 order, announced by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, excludes the three counties with the most cases — Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward.
Here are the restrictions that will be eased starting today:
These restrictions will remain in place during Phase 2:
The order also encourages non-enforceable, “responsible individual activity,” including:
As with Phase I, any other establishments wishing to reopen must have their plans approved by the state before moving forward.
At a press conference at Universal Studios Orlando on Wednesday, DeSantis encouraged people to “go enjoy having a drink” while still maintaining social distancing protocols.
“I think we have an opportunity to continue to move forward in a safe, smart, step-by-step approach,” he said, “and I think it gets more people in Florida more opportunities.”