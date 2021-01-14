Florida House Proposal Would Lift Telehealth Restrictions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida House Proposal Would Lift Telehealth Restrictions

Amid expanded use of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, a House Republican on Wednesday filed a bill that would eliminate restrictions on prescribing controlled substances through telehealth.

Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miramar, filed the proposal (HB 247) for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which will start March 2.

Telehealth generally involves using the internet and other technology to provide medical services remotely. Under current law, telehealth can be used to prescribe controlled substances only in limited circumstances, such as for treatment of psychiatric disorders, for treatment of hospice patients and for treatment of nursing home residents.

The bill would eliminate the restrictions.