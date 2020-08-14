Florida House Seat Spanning Four Counties Up For Grabs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida House Seat Spanning Four Counties Up For Grabs

Florida House District 70 includes portions of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties BALLOTPEDIA

One of the more hotly-contested races up for grabs in Tuesday’s election primaries is for a seat that represents parts of four Tampa Bay area counties. The winner won’t have to run again in November.

Wengay Newton is leaving his Florida House District 70 post to vie for the Pinellas County Commission seat being vacated by Ken Welch.

Four Democrats are running to replace him in the district, which stretches from south St. Petersburg across Tampa Bay to southern Hillsborough and neighborhoods of Manatee and Sarasota counties with a significant Black population.

Political reporter William March says this primary will be open to all registered voters.

“The winner of Democratic primary would be the winner – even if there were any Republicans running, but there aren’t,” March said. “So that will be a universal primary and Republicans and others who aren’t registered Democrats will be allowed to vote in it.”

The candidates are Keisha Bell, Michelle Grimsley, Mark Oliver and Michele Rayner.