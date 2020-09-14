Florida Inmate Deaths Related To Coronavirus Up To 117 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Inmate Deaths Related To Coronavirus Up To 117

Emiliano Bar

The COVID-19 inmate death toll in Florida’s prison system has reached 117, with three prisons having at least 10 deaths, according to state numbers.

In all, 15,812 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, according to the Department of Corrections. The department releases information on deaths of inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, regardless of the cause of death.

Also, the Florida Department of Health released numbers showing 17 deaths of inmates at South Florida Reception Center, 10 deaths of inmates at Dade Correctional Institution and 10 deaths of inmates at the Reception and Medical Center.

Other prisons with large numbers of inmate deaths included:

Columbia Correctional Institution, with eight.

Blackwater Correctional Facility, with seven.

Suwannee Correctional Institution, with seven.

Everglades Correctional Institution, with six.

Graceville Correctional Facility, with six.

South Bay Correctional Facility, with six.

The Department of Health numbers do not include three additional deaths reported Thursday.