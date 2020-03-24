Florida Investigates Report Cruise Line Downplayed Virus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Investigates Report Cruise Line Downplayed Virus

Florida’s attorney general is announcing an investigation into a report that Norwegian Cruise Lines downplayed the risks of the new coronavirus in “misleading” sales pitches provided by managers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said the consumer protection division is conducting an investigation into the sales scripts employees received to quell virus fears and sell cruise packages.

The Miami-based cruise line is cooperating with the inquiry. The Miami New Times reported it obtained emails showing that managers encouraged employees to respond with misleading information such as that the new virus could only survive in cold temperatures.