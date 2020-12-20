 Florida Launches Investigation Into Hacking Of Its Servers - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Launches Investigation Into Hacking Of Its Servers

Associated Press
December 20, 2020 11:00 AM
Florida officials are acknowledging that state servers appear to have been compromised by overseas hackers who gained entry by imbedding malicious code into networking software.

Two Florida officials said Friday that the hackers apparently infiltrated systems for the Agency for Health Care Administration and other agencies.

The officials have knowledge of the matter but were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

They say it’s unclear what information the hackers may have taken.

Software from Texas-based SolarWinds has been at the center of global worries over a spate of hackings into computer systems operated by government agencies and companies.

The intruders apparently exploited vulnerabilities in the software.

