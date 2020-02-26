 Florida Lawsuit Seeks To Keep Sanders Off Democratic Primary Ballot - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Florida Lawsuit Seeks To Keep Sanders Off Democratic Primary Ballot

Associated Press
February 26, 2020 09:05 AM

A pair of Floridians are asking a state court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders from Florida’s March 17 primary ballot.

A lawsuit filed in Leon County argues that Sanders is an independent and not a Democrat — and therefore should not be allowed to appear on the Democratic ballot.

Sanders is officially an independent U.S. Senator from Vermont but caucuses with Democrats.

He is now the front-runner among a dwindling field of Democratic White House hopefuls.

Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa called the lawsuit “ridiculous.”

Peñalosa said the state party had unanimously voted to place Sanders on the Florida ballot.

David Brancaccio Aresty Speaker

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
BayCare - February, 2020 - posts
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

St. Petersburg Police To Soon Pilot Body Cams


Read more

Florida’s School Voucher Program Headed Toward Expansion


Read more

Lawmakers Seek Grades For Cities, Counties


Read more