 Florida Legislator Wants A Longer Hurricane Season, At Least On Paper - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Legislator Wants A Longer Hurricane Season, At Least On Paper

Associated Press
June 18, 2020 01:57 PM
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Even though the six-month Atlantic hurricane season lasts as long as a typical Major League Baseball season, a Florida congresswoman thinks it needs to be longer.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May.

The current season goes from June through November. But Murphy says there has been at least one named storm before June 1 in each of the past six years.

In 2020, three tropical storms — Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal — formed in mid-May and the beginning of June.

Tags: Latest WUSF News

