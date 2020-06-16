 Florida Matters Excerpt: How Tampa Bay Tourism Is Faring - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Florida Matters Excerpt: How Tampa Bay Tourism Is Faring

Steve Newborn
June 16, 2020 08:08 AM
Marriott Hotel in downtown Tampa GOOGLE maps

Hotels in the Tampa Bay area had their second best month ever in February. But, what a difference a month makes.

Listen to an excerpt of the interview

When the coronavirus pandemic heated up shortly afterward, hotel occupancy tanked nearly 70 percent. Even in the midst of all of this – the Tampa Bay area still had the third-highest occupancy rate of all metro areas in the nation.

On Tuesday’s Florida Matters, we’ll get the lowdown on what’s happening from Santiago Corrada. He’s the president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, which represents Tampa and Hillsborough County. In this excerpt, WUSF’s Steve Newborn asks him how Florida’s biggest industry – tourism – is faring.

MORE: Listen to the full interview

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Matters: Future Of Tampa Bay Tourism Up In The Air


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: 2,783 New Cases Set Single-Day High, Florida Welcome Centers Open, And More


Read more

Florida LGBTQ Advocates Urge State Protections After Landmark Ruling


Read more