Florida Matters Excerpt: How Tampa Bay Tourism Is Faring - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Matters Excerpt: How Tampa Bay Tourism Is Faring

Marriott Hotel in downtown Tampa GOOGLE maps

Hotels in the Tampa Bay area had their second best month ever in February. But, what a difference a month makes.

When the coronavirus pandemic heated up shortly afterward, hotel occupancy tanked nearly 70 percent. Even in the midst of all of this – the Tampa Bay area still had the third-highest occupancy rate of all metro areas in the nation.

On Tuesday’s Florida Matters, we’ll get the lowdown on what’s happening from Santiago Corrada. He’s the president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay, which represents Tampa and Hillsborough County. In this excerpt, WUSF’s Steve Newborn asks him how Florida’s biggest industry – tourism – is faring.

