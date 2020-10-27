Florida Matters Hears From A First Time Voter, Gets An Update On Early Voting - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Matters Hears From A First Time Voter, Gets An Update On Early Voting

Early Voting sign in Pinellas County Mary Shedden WUSF Public Media

A week from tonight, voting in the 2020 election will come to an end.

Due to the pandemic-related surge in early voting and mail-in ballots, it’s been more like election season.

Election coverage has a familiar ring to it. Polls, the horse race, campaign gossip, attack ads. Who’s up, who’s down. Who has momentum. What’s the narrative? But this year, WUSF tried something different. We wanted to put the voters at the center of our election stories.

To do that, we teamed up with our colleagues at WMFE in Orlando and a national project called America Amplified. And tonight, you’ll hear from a voter we met this year.

Dwayne-ron Sharpe is a student at St. Petersburg College and he grew up in Jamaica. He recently became an American citizen, so this is his first election.

In the second half of the show, host Bradley George talks with WUSF political reporter Steve Newborn to learn about how early voting is going.

“The number of people voting early in Pinellas County is way down, even though most counties broke records the first day of early voting. The latest statistics we have here are 57,000 people voted early in Pinellas. Now that compares to Hillsborough, 154,000 people have voted early,” Newborn said. “If you compare it to Pasco just to the north, which has half as many people as Pinellas, 70,000 people have voted earlier already in Pasco.

