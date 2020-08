Florida Matters: Send Us Your Questions About Mail-In Ballots

Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

WUSF wants to hear from you.

Florida Matters host Steve Newborn will be speaking with Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley about mail-in voting and other issues ahead of the Aug. 18 Florida primary elections.

What questions do you have about mail-in voting, or the primary in general amid the coronavirus pandemic? Fill out the form below, and let us know if you would like to participate in the show.

