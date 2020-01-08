 Florida Matters: Teacher Pay A Top Priority During Florida Legislative Session - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Matters: Teacher Pay A Top Priority During Florida Legislative Session

Robin Sussingham
January 08, 2020 06:43 PM

In this week’s Florida Matters, host Robin Sussingham previews the 2020 Florida Legislative session with longtime political journalist William March and Lynn Hatter, news director at WFSU, a Florida Public Media partner station, to preview the upcoming session.

In this excerpt, March and Hatter explain some of the hurdles that could come into play as legislators consider Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to increase teacher pay.

Listen to an excerpt from this week's episode

