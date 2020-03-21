Florida Matters Wants To Hear From You - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Matters Wants To Hear From You

The threat of coronavirus has turned every aspect of life upside down. WUSF’s Florida Matters wants to hear from you.

Do you own a small business, or work for one in the retail or restaurant sector? How has your work life changed?

How is social distancing affecting how you get things done?

How are you making ends meet during the shut downs?

Share your questions and comments with us, and they may be featured in an upcoming episode of Florida Matters.

You can:

Record a voice memo on your cell phone and email FloridaMatters@wusf.org

Leave a message by calling 813-974-8788

Or leave a message on WUSF’s Facebook page.

Be sure to include in your response your first and last name, and the city where you live.