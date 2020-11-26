 Florida Not Providing COVID-19 Updates On Thanksgiving - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Not Providing COVID-19 Updates On Thanksgiving

Stephanie Colombini
November 26, 2020 03:24 PM

Floridians will have to wait until Friday to learn more about how the coronavirus is spreading in the state.

The state Department of Health announced it will not update its COVID-19 dashboard or COVID-19 daily reports on Thanksgiving. Updates will resume on Friday.

The department said staff, including lab workers and contact tracers, will continue to work through the holiday.

This is where the state stands as of Wednesday evening.

