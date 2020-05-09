Florida Now Has More Than 40,000 Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Now Has More Than 40,000 Coronavirus Cases

Florida Department of Health

Florida has recorded more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus statewide since the outbreak began, according to figures released Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

A total of 1,715 people have died in Florida of COVID-19.

The overall case count is now 40,001, of which 38,926 are described as Florida residents. That’s an increase of 826 since Friday.

The state reported 46 more deaths over a 24-hour period, with seven in the Tampa Bay area – three in Sarasota County and two apiece in Polk and Manatee.

More than half a million people have been tested for coronavirus in Florida, and the DOH said 7.6 percent of tests have been positive.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 12 p.m. Saturday, May 9:

Hillsborough: 1,400 (1,347 local, 53 non-resident)

Pinellas: 848 (805 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 756 (752 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 623 (615 local, 8 non-resident)

Sarasota: 418 (402 local, 16 non-resident)

Pasco: 293 (284 local, 9 non-resident)

Hernando: 98 (92 local, 6 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50

April 29: 347 / 47

April 28: 708 / 83

April 27: 610 / 14

April 26: 689 / 19

April 25: 306 / 43

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

May 9: 371 / 69 May 8: 371 / 69 May 7: 826 / 61 May 6: 563 / 68 May 5: 542 / 72 May 4: 819 / 20 May 3: 615 / 15 May 2: 735 / 50 May 1: 1,038 / 46 April 30: 497 / 50 April 29: 347 / 47 April 28: 708 / 83 April 27: 610 / 14 April 26: 689 / 19 April 25: 306 / 43

