Florida Now Has More Than 50,000 Positive Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Now Has More Than 50,000 Positive Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 50,127 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 676 cases since Friday. There were 108 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 50,127 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 676 cases since Friday. There were 108 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region.

The total includes 48,814 Florida residents and 1,313 non-residents.

The health department also reported 43 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 2,233.

There were eight deaths reported in the Tampa Bay area: Three in Sarasota County, two apiece in Hillsborough and Pinellas, and one in Manatee.

The daily report from the health department includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23:

Hillsborough: 1,823 (1,765 local, 58 non-resident)

Pinellas: 1,153 (1,108 local, 45 non-resident)

Manatee: 958 (952 local, 6 non-resident)

Polk: 853 (843 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 576 (560 local, 16 non-resident)

Pasco: 341 (331 local, 10 non-resident)

Hernando: 109 (105 local, 4 non-resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 23: 676/43

May 22: 776/46

May 21: 1,204/48

May 20: 527/44

May 19: 502/55

May 18: 854/24

May 17: 777/9

May 16: 673/48

May 15: 928/42

May 14: 808/48

May 13: 479/48

May 12: 941/44

May 11: 386/14

May 10: 595/6

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give