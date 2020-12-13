 Florida On Pace To Break Record For Weapon Applications - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida On Pace To Break Record For Weapon Applications

Associated Press
December 13, 2020 09:42 AM

Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.

State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but the pandemic also is likely driving the higher volume of applications.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses per week.

