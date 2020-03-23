Florida Parks, Florida Keys Closed Due To Coronavirus Concerns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Parks, Florida Keys Closed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is closing all state parks to the public effective Monday.

In the announcement, which came Sunday night, department officials said they tried to keep the parks open with limited operating hours and reduced visitor capacity at the most popular parks.

However, they say that still didn’t provide the reductions to best slow the spread of COVID-19.

Also, Monroe County officials in the Florida Keys decided to close the Florida Keys to all tourists and leisure visitors. That includes shutting down hotels and other visitor facilities, effective Sunday evening.

The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and recreational vehicle parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are already in the Keys. Those people are allowed to remain there until their contracts end.

