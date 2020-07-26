Florida Passes New York In Total COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Passes New York In Total COVID-19 Cases

Florida added more than 9,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Florida Department of Health

The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida has surpassed the total in the state of New York, with the addition of more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health added another 9,344 cases on Sunday and 12,199 on Saturday. It brings Florida’s total to 423,855.

New York – the one-time epicenter of the virus in the United States – reports more than 416,000 confirmed cases.

Florida also added another 77 deaths statewide on Sunday, bringing the two-day total to 201. It included 30 deaths of people in the greater Tampa Bay region over the weekend. The total number of lives lost in Florida so far from COVID-19 has reached 5,854.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, another 1,251 cases were reported for the 24-hour period since Saturday’s report.

Of the 84,448 test results that came back Sunday, 11.06 % of those tested for the first time were positive. It was a slight decrease from Saturday, when 11.43% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Sunday, July 26:

Hillsborough: 27,077

Pinellas: 15,147

Polk: 11,423

Manatee: 7,859

Pasco: 5,803

Sarasota: 5,103

Hernando: 1,454

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 26: 9,344/77

July 25: 12,199/ 124

July 24: 12,444/ 135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35