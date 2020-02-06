 Florida Pharmacy Dispensing Rule Changes Approved - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Pharmacy Dispensing Rule Changes Approved

News Service of Florida
February 06, 2020 08:21 AM
Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would increase the amount of medicine that can be dispensed at certain pharmacies across the state. 

The bill (SB 100) would allow pharmacists who work in hospital pharmacies to dispense 72-hour supplies of medicine during emergencies instead of the current 48-hour supplies.

In non-emergency times, the bill would allow pharmacists working at hospital pharmacies to dispense 48-hour supplies of medicine to patients instead of the current 24-hour supplies allowed under law.

Sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, the bill now is available to go to the Senate floor. Its House counterpart (HB 57) is slated to be considered Thursday by the House Health and Human Services Committee.

