Florida Polling Locations Taking Extra Steps To Lower Coronavirus Risk During Primaries - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Polling Locations Taking Extra Steps To Lower Coronavirus Risk During Primaries

Florida election officials are taking steps to protect voters from COVID-19. ROBERTO ROLDAN / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

With cases of COVID-19 appearing in Florida, polling places are looking to take extra measures to protect voters during the primary elections.

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said that hand sanitizer stations and sanitizing wipes will be available to the public and workers at polling stations.

“We’re following CDC guidelines, and we know everybody is talking about it. So wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and don’t touch your face,” said Latimer.

Most counties are following similar guidelines.

Mail-in ballots are another way for voters to avoid risk, while still participating in the primary. However, anyone interested in requesting a mail-in ballot has to do so by Saturday.

After that, anyone who wants to vote before Election Day must do so in person or pick up a ballot at their local Supervisor of Elections Office.