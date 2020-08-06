Florida Ports Ask Congress For Help - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Ports Ask Congress For Help

Port Tampa Bay

Florida’s ports are asking for help from the federal government for heavy losses related to the cornavirus pandemic.

Since March, cargo traffic at Florida’s ports has slowed down and cruise ships have sat empty. The Florida Ports Council estimates 169,000 jobs were lost due to the pandemic, and the total economic impact is $23 billion.

Ports Council CEO Doug Wheeler says sea terminals have been left out of previous coronavirus relief packages, and that needs to change.

“We’re asking from a nationwide standpoint for about three and a half billion dollars and we’re looking at about 1.5 of that being directly for seaports themselves nationally,” he said. “With the additional 2 billion being used for just general maritime sector businesses.”

The House passed a rescue package for ports in July, but the Senate hasn’t taken up the bill. In a letter to Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Chuck Schumer (D-New York), the Ports Council urges the Senate to take action.