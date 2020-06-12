Florida Posts Most New COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Posts Most New COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight Day

For the second consecutive day, the Florida Department of Health is reporting a new single-day record for people testing positive with COVID-19.

1,902 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the state total to 70,971.

Thursday, the state reported 1,698 new positive tests.

For the week, 9,483 new cases were reported statewide – the most in one week since the start of the pandemic.

325 people tested positive in the Tampa Bay area, the second highest number of cases in a day. 337 cases were reported Thursday.

Manatee and Polk counties both reported new single-day highs in cases, with 56 and 48 respectively. Hillsborough reported 121 new cases, the second most in a day behind 147 reported Thursday.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Statewide, 29 new deaths – including five in the Tampa Bay area – were reported. That brings the total to 2,877.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Friday, June 12:

Hillsborough: A 90-year-old woman, 89-year-old woman and 81-year-old woman.

Pinellas: An 86-year-old woman.

Polk: An 81-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Friday, June 12:

Hillsborough: 3,295

Pinellas: 1,941

Manatee: 1,309

Polk: 1,373

Sarasota: 724

Pasco: 484

Hernando: 132

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

June 3: 1,317 / 36

June 2: 617 / 70

June 1: 667 / 9

May 31: 739 / 4

May 30: 927 / 34

