Florida Posts Record One-Day Number Of COVID-19 Cases, So Do Manatee And Sarasota Counties - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Posts Record One-Day Number Of COVID-19 Cases, So Do Manatee And Sarasota Counties

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 11,458 more Florida residents tested positive for COVID-19, another one-day record high. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health announced another one-day record number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The state reported that 11,458 more Florida residents tested positive in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of cases to 190,052.

Manatee and Sarasota counties reported 293 and 245 new cases, single-day highs for both counties. Sarasota’s new record was more than double its previous one-day high, 119, posted Wednesday.

Hernando added 49 cases, the second highest daily high for the county.

The Tampa Bay area added 2,073 cases, also the second highest single-day number since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 18 more Florida resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,702. The department says that figure is just under two percent of all cases.

The Tampa Bay area reported 3 deaths – two in Hillsborough and one in Pinellas counties.

Of the more than 85,000 test results reported on Friday, 15.84 percent came back positive.

The state has added more than 30 percent of its total cases since last Saturday, and just over eight percent of its deaths.

15,735 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness, up 244 from the previous day.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Saturday, July 4:

Hillsborough: Two women, ages 87 and 82, and a 72-year-old man. One of the three was included in Friday’s 11 a.m. report from the state, but not the state line data that’s reported earlier in the day.

Pinellas: An 80 year-old woman.

In addition, the 9:25 a.m. Saturday state line data included a 74-year-old Pasco man whose death was listed earlier in the week.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Saturday, July 4:

Hillsborough: 13,700

Pinellas: 8,116

Polk: 4,906

Manatee: 3,554

Pasco: 2,608

Sarasota: 2,059

Hernando: 521

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488 / 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give