Florida Prepaid College Tuition Deadline Is Looming - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Prepaid College Tuition Deadline Is Looming

CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Sunday is the annual enrollment deadline for parents who want to put their kids in Florida’s Prepaid College Tuition program.

After that date, families will have to wait until next year to apply.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Prepaid spokesperson Shannon Colavecchio says application fees will be waived and no payments are due for new and existing plans until the end of July.

“We understand that this is a challenging time, but can you save for at least a small part of it?” Colavecchio said. “Every bit that you are saving, you are locking in tuition at that rate, so you don’t have to worry about it. You are at least helping them avoid that much loan debt that they have to take out.”

Prices are their lowest in five years, with plans starting at $44 per month for a one-year university plan.

The traditional four-year university plan for a newborn now costs $177 per month.

Any child in Florida, from newborn through 11th grade, may be enrolled in the program.