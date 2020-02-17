Florida Primary: Deadlines, How To Vote Early, And What You Need To Know - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Primary: Deadlines, How To Vote Early, And What You Need To Know

Residents only have one more day to register for the Florida primary on March 17 or to change their party affiliation.

Anyone who wants to participate but has not registered to vote must do so by Tuesday.

Only voters who have a party affiliation can participate in Florida primaries, and they can vote only for the candidates from their party. But everyone is allowed to change their party affiliation by Tuesday.

To register, you must be a United States citizen, a Florida resident, at least 18 years old and never been convicted of a felony. You can visit RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov to register online, or contact your local supervisors of elections for details.

Here is some other helpful information as the primary approaches.

VOTE BY MAIL

Contact your local supervisor of elections by March 7 to request a ballot to be mailed to you, or visit an elections office in your county. They must be received by March 17 at 7 p.m., either by mail, or at a designated drop-off location.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

(current and valid photo and signature ID required)

Hillsborough County: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2-15

Locations: Apollo Beach Community Center, Austin Davis Public Library, Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, Bruton Memorial Library, C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, Fred B. Karl County Center, Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library, Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, New Tampa Regional Library, North Tampa Branch Library, Northdale Recreation Center, Northwest Elections Office, Port Tampa Community Center, Providence West Community Center, Riverview Branch Library, Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, Southeast Elections Office, SouthShore Regional Library, Temple Terrace Public Library, Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, West Tampa Branch Library, USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center)

Pinellas County: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. March 7-15

Locations: County Courthouse Supervisor of Elections Office, Supervisor of Elections Office Election Service Center, Supervisor of Elections Office County Building

Pasco County: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 7-14

Locations: East Pasco Government Center, New River Library, Land O’ Lakes Library, Alice Hall Community Center, Advent Health Center ICE, Pasco County Utilities Admin Building, Odessa Community Center, Regency Park Library, South Holiday Library, West Pasco Government Center, Hudson Library

Polk County: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 2-14

Locations: Polk Street Community Center, Ridgeview Plaza in Davenport, Haines City Library, Polk County Govt. Center in Lakeland, Simpson Park Community Center, James P Austin Community Center, Mulberry Civic Center, Poinciana Community Center, Gill Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center

Hernando County: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6-14

Locations: South Brooksville Community Center, Spring Hill Branch Library, Supervisor of Elections Branch Office/Forest Oaks Government Center

Manatee County: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 7-14

Locations: Supervisor of Elections Office, Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, Palmetto Library, Rocky Bluff Library, Manatee County Utilities Administrative Offices (New – Replaces Westside Fire Location)

Sarasota County: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 7-14

Locations: Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Office, Venice Supervisor of Elections, North Port Supervisor of Elections, Sarasota Square Mall, North Sarasota Library

Citrus County: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 6-14

Locations: Central Ridge Library, Crystal River Elections Office, Homosassa Public Library, Inverness City Hall

SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICES

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Pasco County

Polk County

Hernando County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Citrus County