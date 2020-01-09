Florida Python Challenge 2020 Gets Started - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

A 10-day competition to remove invasive Burmese pythons from public lands in South Florida begins Friday, Jan. 10.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said these snakes represent a threat to the Everglades ecosystem and the native wildlife that live there, like wading birds, small mammals and other reptiles.

The kick-off event begins at 10 AM on Friday at Markham Park in Broward County.

The challenge runs through Sunday, Jan. 19.

Those who remove the longest and the most Burmese pythons will be granted awards on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Bayfront Park in Miami.