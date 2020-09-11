Florida Records 200+ COVID Deaths For Second Straight Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Records 200+ COVID Deaths For Second Straight Day

Florida Department of Health

For the second day in a row, the coronavirus death toll in Florida topped 200.

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 213 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,482.

It’s the highest single-day toll since August 18, when 219 deaths were reported.

Wednesday, the state reported 202 COVID-related deaths.

Twenty-eight of the deaths reported Thursday were in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Wednesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Wednesday’s report, 2,583 people tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 654,731.

Thursday’s report shows 411 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 51,304 tests returned to the state Wednesday, 5.54% of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Thursday, September 10:

Hillsborough: 38,917

Pinellas: 20,655

Polk: 18,121

Manatee: 10,772

Pasco: 8,411

Sarasota: 7,500

Hernando: 2,821

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

September 10: 2,583 / 213

September 9: 2,056 / 202

September 8: 1,831 / 44

September 7: 1,838 / 22

September 6: 2,564 / 38

September 5: 3,656 / 61

September 4: 3,198 / 103

September 3: 3,571 / 149

September 2: 2,402 / 130

September 1: 7,569* / 190

August 31: 1,885 / 68

August 30: 2,583 / 14

August 29: 3,197 / 150

August 28: 3,815 / 88

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive