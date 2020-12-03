Florida Reports 100 People Died From COVID-19 In One Day - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 100 People Died From COVID-19 In One Day

Florida Department of Health

Thursday’s report from the Florida Department of Health added 100 new deaths from the coronavirus.

It also showed that 10,870 more people in Florida tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday’s update. That brings the statewide total to 1,029,030.

The greater Tampa Bay region reported 1,817 new positive tests.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 8.2% were positive.

As part of the 100 deaths reported Thursday, the state said 21 of the new deaths related to coronavirus came from the greater Tampa Bay region. A total of 19,112 people have died in Florida due to complications related to the coronavirus.

The deaths recorded by the state on any given day may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Dec. 3):

Positive Tests – 1,029,030

Deaths – 19,112

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,870| Deaths – 100

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,817 | Deaths – 21

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 146,910 | Positivity Rate – 8.2%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

