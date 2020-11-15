Florida Reports 10,000 Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since July - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 10,000 Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since July

Florida Department of Health

For the first time since July, Florida health officials on Sunday reported more than 10,000 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day.

Sunday’s 10,105 cases come as the coronavirus has been surging throughout the state and the country. More than 1,400 of the cases came from the greater Tampa Bay region, including 426 in Hillsborough County.

The state has seen demand for testing surge over the past few weeks and reported the results of 146,093 tests returned on Saturday.

The last time the state reported more than 10,000 cases in a day was on July 26 when there were 12,444 new cases.

Florida now has a total of 885,201 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 30 new deaths. Though cases have been surging, deaths in the state have so far held steady. Overall, the state has reported 17,734 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Saturday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state’s positivity rate for coronavirus dropped to 7.75% after nearly reaching 10% on Saturday.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, Nov. 15:

Hillsborough: 52,907/857

Pinellas: 29,106/854

Manatee: 14,772/346

Polk: 25,252/648

Sarasota: 11,196/357

Pasco: 12,547/259

Hernando: 4,255/187

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,215/45

Nov. 13: 6,993/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46