 Florida Reports 10,328 New Coronavirus Cases, 90 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Julio Ochoa
July 18, 2020 01:45 PM
The Florida Department of Health reported 10,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 90 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,328 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 90 new deaths.

Saturday’s report means 337,569 people have tested positive since the outbreak began in March and there have been 4,895 deaths.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,645 new cases on Saturday and 25 new deaths.

Of the 92,633 test results received on Friday, 15.29% were positive.

A total of 20,632 Florida residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak began an increase of 441 since Friday. Across the greater Tampa Bay region, there was an increase of 116 hospitalizations.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, July 18:

  • Hillsborough: 23,103
  • Pinellas: 13,019
  • Polk: 9,030
  • Manatee: 6,280
  • Pasco: 4,769
  • Sarasota: 4,065
  • Hernando: 1,110

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • July 18: 10,328/90
  • July 17: 11,466 /128
  • July 16: 13,965 /156
  • July 15: 10,181 /112
  • July 14: 9,194 /132
  • July 13: 12,624 / 35
  • July 12: 15,700 / 45
  • July 11: 10,360 / 95
  • July 10: 11,433/ 93
  • July 9: 8,935 / 120
  • July 8: 9,989 / 42
  • July 7: 7,347 / 63
  • July 6: 6,336 / 47
  • July 5: 10,059 / 29
