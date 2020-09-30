Florida Reports 1,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 1,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 Deaths

The media age for coronavirus infection in Florida is 40, as deaths surpass 14,300 since the pandemic began. SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 1,948 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 706,516.

The state received test results Tuesday, and 5.03% of new tests were positive, marking the second straight day the test rate was over five percent.

The statewide positivity rate was down in the 4% range from Sept. 24 until Sept. 28.

There were 353 new positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Wednesday’s report also recorded the deaths of 175 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,488.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 19 deaths were noted since Tuesday’s report, including 10 deaths in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, September 30:

· Hillsborough: 42,248

· Pinellas: 22,181

· Polk: 20,032

· Manatee: 11,579

· Pasco: 9,322

· Sarasota: 8,189

· Hernando: 3,175

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Sept. 30: 1,948/174

· Sept. 29: 3,266/106

· Sept. 28: 738/5

· Sept. 27: 1,882/12

· Sept. 26: 2,795/107

· Sept. 25: 2,847/122

· Sept. 24: 2,541/179

· Sept. 23: 2,590/203

· Sept. 22: 2,470/99

· Sept. 21: 1,685/21

· Sept. 20: 2,521/9

· Sept. 19: 3,573/63

· Sept. 18: 3,204/140

· Sept. 17: 3,255/147