Florida Reports 2,385 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths In Tampa Bay Region - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 2,385 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths In Tampa Bay Region

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,385 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,385 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the statewide total infections to 778,636.

The state also recorded the deaths of 12 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday’s report, bringing the death toll to 16,632.

The deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

There were 490 new positive tests reported in the greater Tampa Bay region Sunday, as well as no deaths. It’s the first day with no deaths recorded in the area since Sept. 28.

The state received 53,835 tests Saturday and 4.71% of those being tested for the first time were positive. The positivity rate was 3.68% and 4% the previous two days.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, October 25:

Hillsborough: 46,907 /759

Pinellas: 25,130 /816

Polk: 22,541 /615

Manatee: 12,971 /327

Pasco: 10,600 /236

Sarasota: 9,392 /330

Hernando: 3,609 /165

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47