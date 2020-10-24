Florida Reports 4,471 COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Drops Below 4% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 4,471 COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Drops Below 4%

Florida added 4,471 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 776,251. Florida Department of Health

State figures show 4,471 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the statewide total infections to 776,251.

There were 854 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. The region has reported more than 650 new cases for five of the last eight days.

The state received 127,387 tests Friday and 3.68% of those being tested for the first time were positive. It’s the second straight day the positivity rate was 4% or lower.

Over the last two weeks, the state has received an average of 66,833 tests a day.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded the deaths of 76 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Friday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,620.

The greater Tampa Bay region reported 30 deaths. Polk County reported 13 deaths, the most in a single day there since August 29, while Pasco County reported nine deaths, its most since August 25.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Saturday, October 24:

Hillsborough: 46,790 /759

Pinellas: 24,986 /816

Polk: 22,481 /615

Manatee: 12,930 /327

Pasco: 10,539 /236

Sarasota: 9,340 /330

Hernando: 3,594 /165

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180